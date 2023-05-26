Susanne Riess

Susanne “Sue” Riess of Stockholm passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Newton Medical Center after a brief illness. She was 78.

Born in Allendale to the late George and Dorothy DeBlock, Sue grew up in Allendale before moving to Ramsey, then settling in Lake Tamarack in the Stockholm section of Hardyston with her late husband 50 years ago.

After graduating from Ramsey High School, Sue attended York College and graduated with a degree in fashion design.

She worked for Manhattan Shirt Co. in Paterson as a professional seamstress. Sue had a great sense of style and enjoyed working in the fashion industry.

After raising her children, Sue worked part-time in the Hardyston Township School District and also enjoyed selling Avon.

She was an active member of her community, having served as past president of the Hardyston Township school board and the Women’s Club of Hardyston.

Sue enjoyed getting out with her dear group of friends and going swimming at the spa and out to lunch.

Above all, Sue’s best job and the one she loved the most was being a mom to her two children and spending time with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Hellmut (2012), Sue is survived by her cherished children, Sean Riess of Stockholm and Tina Piechowski and her husband Tony of Branchville. She was the loving grandmother of Grace and Austin Piechowski,; dear sister of Carolyn Allen of Minnesota; and loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Sue was held May 24 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A funeral was held May 25, with interment following at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory may be made to Holy Faith Lutheran Church, 103 Paradise Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 (www.holyfaith.org)

