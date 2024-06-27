Susan Croll of Middlesex died Friday, June 21, 2024. She was 76.

Born to John H. and Eleanor Croll on July 22, 1947, in Franklin, Susan lived in Hamburg; Norwalk, Conn.; and Great Barrington and Stockbridge, Mass.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Robert Ferris of Middlesex; two nieces; and two nephews.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Friday, June 28 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a private service at the funeral home and burial at North Hardyston Cemetery.

Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to SCARC, 11 Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com