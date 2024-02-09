Shirley Bond of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. She was 92.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1931, in Newark to the late Eleanor (nee Wolters) and the late Louis Handel.

Shirley married Edward Bond and lived in Pequannock for 32 years before moving to Highland Lakes in 1996.

She worked for the Pompton Lakes Board of Education for many years until her retirement.

She was a life member of the Pequannock Fire Company #2, serving as auxiliary and past president.

Shirley belonged to the Highland Lakes Senior Club and served as secretary for six years. After her husband’s death in 2014, she was in charge of the Bocce Club for a few years.

In 2014,, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward Bond, of 61 years.

Shirley leaves behind her two sons, Craig Bond (Melanie) of Oak Ridge and Gary Bond (Carol) of Highland Lakes; her six grandchildren, Sarah, Nikki, Kristyn, Kelli, Jake and Melissa; her 13 great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much; her sister, Ruth Hurley of Ocala, Fla.; her sister-in-law, Jean Robertson; as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins.

A prayer service was Feb. 2 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland. Interment followed at the First Reformed Church Cemetery in Pompton Plains.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Glenwood Baptist Church, 1863 County Route 565, P.O. Box 314, Glenwood, NJ. 07418, www.glenwoodbaptist.church and/or Alzheimer’s Association, 400 Morris Ave. Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834, www.alznj.org

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com