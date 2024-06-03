Samuel Messina Jr.

Samuel J. Messina Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 26, 2024, with family at his side. He was 75.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Calif., Sam served with honor for four years in the Air Force and a year in Vietnam.

While stationed in Dover Air Force Base, Sam met his wife, Charlene. They were happily married for 53 years.

Sam joined the Bloomfield Police Department, where he proudly served and protected the community before retiring as sergeant in 2006.

He was a die-hard Dodger and Rams fan! He loved to play baseball, go to casinos and show his 1989 Camaro at car shows. He deeply loved his animals, but his passion was spending time with his grandchildren.

Predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Dorothy, and his brother Thomas (Iris), Sam is survived by his devoted wife, Charlene (Hintzen). He was the loving father of Michael Messina and Jennifer Grandioso (Lorenzo); beloved grandfather of Katelynn Anne Messina, Gino Grandioso and Michael Messina Jr.; and dear brother of Linda Holly (David), Lori Tullgren (Scott) and Michael Messina (Rosemarie). He also is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Sam was April 30 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Cremation was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sam’s memory may be made to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org)

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com