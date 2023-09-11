Ryan Tunnell

Ryan Joseph Tunnell of Lafayette passed away on Sept. 6, 2023. He was 18.

Ryan is a graduate of P.G. Chambers School in Cedar Knolls and was a senior at Pillar High School in Livingston.

From the very start of his life, Ryan was loved by all.

Ryan enjoyed life to the fullest despite his many challenges.

In addition to the deep love he had for his family, friends and caregivers, Ryan also loved to watch TV; listen to music, especially 102.3 WSUS; swim in the pool; and take an occasional dip in a hot tub while on vacation.

Ryan also enjoyed being with people, whether that was at a mall, at a track meet watching his sister or brother run, at family gatherings, in school with his classmates or hanging out in Lake George, N.Y., on summer vacation with his family.

Most of all, he loved his two best friends: his sister, Kaylee, and twin brother, Matthew.

Ryan is survived by mother, Maureen, and father, Stephen; sister, Kaylee; and brother, Matthew.

Ryan was loved by many, including grandmother Carol Tunnell, late grandfather Russell Tunnell, late grandmother Pauline Cuprowski, grandfather John Coleman, and his 22 aunts and uncles and 30 cousins.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Ryan Joseph Tunnell respectfully requests contributions in his memory to the Goryeb Children’s Hospital Pediatric ICU, c/o the Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South St., 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960.

Donations also may be made online at https://www.f4mmc.org

Please choose Pediatric ICU as the designation.

During his 18 years, Ryan was treated like a son by the nurses, doctors, medical and support staffs of the children’s hospital, especially in the Pediatric ICU.