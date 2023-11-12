Ryan Rhinesmith

Ryan C. Rhinesmith of Stillwater passed away on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, due to injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident. He was 41.

Born in Pequannock, Ryan grew up in Lincoln Park and Brick Town before moving to Montville, then Sussex County 15 years ago.

He had been employed by Wyatt & Son Tree Service in West Milford as a groundsman for many years.

Ryan loved spending time outdoors with his son and especially enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, motocross and the Washington Redskins.

Ryan enjoyed watching his stepdaughter cheer at every competition and game.

He also attended Christian Faith Fellowship Church in Franklin.

Ryan was predeceased by his two brothers, Ricky and Billy Rhinesmith.

He is survived by his loving fiancé and princess, Melissa Kurth; his son, Ricky Rhinesmith; his stepdaughter, Andrina Kapetanakis; his mother, Lynn (Wyatt) Rhinesmith and her husband Philip Congleton of Lake Wales, Fla.; his father, William D. Rhinesmith of White Mills, Pa; his sisters, Amanda Klein and her husband Ryan of Lincoln, Neb., and Linda Bacchiocchi and her husband Dominick of Goshen, N.Y.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Ryan’s memory to a scholarship fund that is set up for his children.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.pinkelfuneralhome.com