Ruthann Talmadge Schultz, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence. Born and raised in the McAfee section of Vernon, Ruthann lived in Hamburg and graduated from Franklin Public High School in 1964. She attended Sussex County College and Morris County College. Ruthann worked at Morley Shirt Factory in Franklin for 10 years, where she served as union shop steward. After she left Morley’s, she took a secretarial course at Vo-Tech and Sussex County Community College in Sparta. Upon completion of the courses, she took a civil service test and passed. In 1985, she went to work at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover and retired as a Contract Specialist in 2009 after 24 years of service. Over the years, she tended bar part-time for many local establishments starting at Joe & Junes in McAfee at the age of 21. Over 32 years, she tended bar at many local establishments, including the Monroe Inn in Monroe , Brothers Inn in Franklin, Captain Bill’s in Sussex, and ended her bartending career at the Fountain Square Inn in Sussex.

Besides her parents, Rachel Frances Sanders and James Amzy Talmadge, Sr., she was predeceased by her brother, James Amzy Talmadge, Jr.; a sister, Eileen Dorothy Talmadge Conklin and her husband Leon Conklin of McAfee; and her ex-husband, Chester Albert Schultz of Ogdensburg; and her one and only child, Glen Clifford Talmadge, Sr. of Franklin Ruthann is survived by her five grandchildren, Kyle Talmadge, Sr. of Franklin, Glen Talmadge, Jr. and his wife Meghan of Milford, Pa., Randy Scott and his wife Rebecca of Sussex, and Angie Griffith Warren and Sasha Scott both of North Carolina; fourteen great grandchildren, 8 boys and 6 girls.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the funeral from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.