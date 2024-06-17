Ruth Baker passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 12, 2024, surrounded by family at Newton Memorial Hospital. She was 86.

Ruth was born in Wilton, Wis., to the late Earnest H. Rogge and Evelyn (Farmer) Rogge.

Upon graduating from Wonewoc High School, Ruth entered the nursing profession, earning her RN from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Kankakee, Ill. Once graduated, she moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., to pursue nursing and additional college courses.

After a couple years, she returned to Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, where she met Merlin, her loving husband of 56 years.

Upon Merlin’s graduation, they moved to Milwaukee, where she continued to pursue her nursing career in both hospital and home health care settings.

During her life, she and Merlin lived in Wisconsin, southeastern Pennsylvania and finally in northern New Jersey, where she resided for nearly 40 years.

Ruth’s love of God and the community saw her as an active member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. The Lake Tamarack community benefited from her involvement; she organized and participated in many events and involved in several committees.

Ruth was also a proud member of the Red Hat Society of professional women and served on their board.

An avid golfer, she loved her Wallkill Golf Club membership and the fellowship of her fellow members, especially the throwback 100th anniversary celebration.

Most of all, she and Merlin loved to travel with family and friends, taking them from Australia to Israel and everywhere in between.

Later in life, she fell in love with painting and attending the Y for exercises. She continued to remain active until her death, not wanting to slow down.

Ruth is survived by her three sons, Shawn (Anna) of Redondo Beach, Calif., Nathan of Clifton and Christopher (Mayette) DeMartino of Boonton. Her two grandchildren, Nicole and Logan of Redondo Beach, were her pride and joy. She also is survived by her older brother, Bud Rogge; younger sister, Lynne Hanson; and many nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her older sister, Connie, and brother-in-law Lloyd Hanson.

The family will be holding a memorial service at a later date in both New Jersey at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Long Valley, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tomah, Wis.

The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks and appreciation to the outstanding staff at Newton Memorial Hospital for making Ruth and our family comfortable during her passing.