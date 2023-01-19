Rose Hancock of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at her home with her loving children at her side. She was 95.

Born in Ogdensburg to the late William and Mary Forik, Rose was a lifelong resident.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a talented seamstress who enjoyed making clothes for her family. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and her family has memories of the mittens that Mom made for them.

Rose was extremely crafty and loved taking care of everything around her home, from her houseplants to making wonderful meals for her family.

She and her late husband loved the beach and traveling together.

Above all, Rose was a most loving mother, and her beautiful smile will be forever remembered.

Predeceased by her parents and husband, Ivor, Rose is survived by her devoted and loving son, Kenneth, of Ogdensburg and her cherished daughter, Deborah Landay of Loveland, Colo.; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Pusztay of Vernon and Jessica Landay of Arvada, Colo.; and her great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Hailey Pusztay and Paxton and Cannon Bohn.

Memorial donations may be made in Rose’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834

Cremation is private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com