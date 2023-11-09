Ronald Hill

Ronald O. Hill of Ogdensburg passed away on Oct. 8, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Kindred Hospital in Dover. He was 70.

He was a loving husband, brother, father and grandfather.

Ron was born on Dec. 17, 1952, in Jersey City to the late Oscar and Dorothy Hill.

After graduating from Sussex County Vo-Tech High School, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps eager to serve his country. Staff Sgt. Hill’s dedication to serving others was evident throughout his military career as a field radio operator during the Vietnam era, from September 1971 to May 1979.

As an accomplished expert marksman, his skills led to him becoming a shooting instructor both in the Marine Corps and at Picatinny Arsenal, where he continued to protect and serve others through a career as a police officer on post.

During his time in the military, Ron met the love of his life, Kayoko, with whom he would spend the next 47 years.

Ron was affectionately known to his family as “Pop,” to his Marine buddies as “Felix” and to his colleagues as “Mother.” Those privileged to know him knew that he was kind, generous and always tried to do the right thing no matter the cost.

Ron was not only a family man but a leader, mentor and individual whom anyone would strive to emulate if they had a chance to meet him.

An avid outdoorsman in his youth, Ron had found solace in fishing and hunting. Later in life, these hobbies were replaced with spending uncountable quality moments playing games and telling jokes with his children and grandchildren.

In all company, he was constantly in pursuit of inducing smiles and laughter, and his warm and loving nature will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May Pop’s memory live on in the hearts of all those he touched.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Kayoko, and their children, Tracy Janosko, Cheri (Mike) Snure and Sean (Rebecca) Hill. He also leaves a cherished legacy through his grandchildren, Audrey, Jacob, Ethan, Ava, Grayson, Madison and Gavin. As the oldest of nine children, he is survived by Donald Hill, Denise Kreuser, Larry Hill, Mary Ann Tarquin, Kimberly Bell and Ricky Predmore.

He was predeceased by his brothers Gregory and Timothy Hill.

To honor Ron’s memory, a Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 25, 2024, at the Stanhope VFW.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to a veterans’ charity, such as www.woundedwarriorproject.org