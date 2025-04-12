Roger Ziegler of Franklin passed away on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Overlook Hospital in Summit. He was 78.

He was born in Irvington, the youngest child of George and Elinor (nee Schweibert) Ziegler. When he was 2, his family moved back to the Lake Mohawk section of Sparta, where they remained until 1967.

After graduating from Sparta High School, he enrolled at Seton Hall University, graduating with a degree in history and political science.

In the fall of 1969, he began his teaching career when Hopatcong High School opened. While there, he twice was named Teacher of the Year and was the school’s only recipient of the Prestigious Mort Pye Award from the Star Ledger.

Shortly after, Roger enlisted in the New Jersey National Guard, attaining the rank of Specialist Fifth Class.

To supplement his income, he worked a number of “second jobs,” such as bartender, nursing home cook, truck driver, construction laborer and school maintenance worker.

Later, he established a side business refinishing furniture from his garage-sale treasures and finds.

While in college, Roger worked at Perona Farms, rising from bus boy to maitre d and banquet manager. There, his future changed when he met the love of his life, Donna Muleucis.

They were married May 25, 1968, and started their family 10 months later. They moved throughout the county from Newton to Andover to Hopatcong and finally settled in Franklin, where they lived for more than 40 years.

While there, he coached T-ball baseball, midget football and girls softball and was a member of the Recreation Commission.

He also was elected to four terms on the Franklin Board of Education and served as board president for six years.

Shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, Donna passed away. Besides Donna, Roger was preceded in death by his son Kristian “Kitch” Ziegler; his sisters, Arlayne and Caroline; and his brother, George.

He is survived by his daughter, Kirstin Sabo and her husband, William; his son, Keven Ziegler and his wife, Amy; his grandchildren, Lexa, Kia and Grayson Sabo, Mason and Clayton Ziegler, and Alexandra and Addyson Ziegler; many nieces and nephews; and an old and new dear friend, Mercedes Mowdy.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Please check for updated information on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Roger Ziegler’s memory to the Franklin Library, 103 Main St., Franklin, NJ 07416.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com