Roger Johnson Sr.

Roger E. Johnson Sr. of Wantage passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 15, 2024. He was 76.

Born on May 29, 1948, to the late Donald and Carolin (Kotnok) Johnson, Roger was a lifelong resident of Sussex.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Hamburg Quarry and Raia Industries in Hamburg for many years before he retired in 1982.

Roger also worked for Richard Kahn Trucking in Sparta, Bucky Rhoda Trucking, and Bob and Bill’s Service Station in Sussex, where he helped out throughout his life, as well as Simmons Water Co. in Sussex, where he had worked since 1999.

When not working, Roger enjoyed bowling with the Morris County Bowling Association.

He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and looked forward to the yearly garlic run and enjoyed going to the balloon festival every year in July.

Roger also enjoyed his fluorescent mineral collection and train collection.

He was predeceased by his parents; his beloved wife, JoAnn (Williams) Johnson; and his brother Thomas Johnson.

He was the loving father of Roger E. Johnson Jr. and his wife Ramona; cherished grandfather of Joseph Willis, Kyle Willis and Tyler Johnson; dear brother of Donald Johnson and his wife Debbie and Mark Johnson and his wife Donna; beloved brother-in-law of Sandy Stormes and her husband Bob; and adored uncle, cherished cousin and treasured friend to so many who knew him.

He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Clover, who he deeply loved and cared for.

Visitation will be Friday July 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Clove Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Roger’s memory to the Sussex Fire Department, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com