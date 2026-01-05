Roger A. White, Sr. passed away Saturday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2025, at the age of 84 surrounded by his loving daughter, Diane, great-niece, Jeanine and her husband, Jared. Roger was the second born of four boys to Florence M. (Williams) and Leroy A. White, and he was the last surviving member of his family. On April 7, 1961, Roger married his beloved wife, Mary, and they shared the same birth date. They had been married one month shy of 64 years when Mary unexpectedly passed away in her sleep on March 2, 2025, nine months prior to Roger’s passing. Both were raised in Newark and lived there until July 1975 when they moved to Boonton and subsequently to Hamburg in January, 2015. Roger worked as a Tool & Die Maker / Machinist for 20 years for Fire Fighter Industries in Newark until the company closed. Roger then hauled coils of steel for Hudd and Lynn Steel Corp. in South Plainfield, delivering to companies in New York, New Jersey, New England, and Pennsylvania before retiring early in 2004 due to his COPD.Roger’s father passed away when he was 17, and Roger worked very long hours for many years to support his mother, wife, and three children. Roger did not have time for hobbies since his spare time was spent improving and maintaining their home and vehicles. Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be profoundly missed. He was predeceased by his parents; elder brother, Leroy White; youngest brother, Walter White; younger brother, Dennis White; two nieces, Christine Delguercio and Karen Leone. He is the beloved father of Diane Kimble; Roger White, Jr. and his wife Rene; Michael White and his wife Pamela; devoted grandfather of Jonathan, Skyler, Roger, and Ryan; adored great-grandfather of Hunter; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; friends Ken Zimmerman, Tony Kaiser, and dear friend, Linda Kehl, who has helped tremendously. Roger has donated his body to Anatomy Gifts Registry to aid the advancement of medical science, research, and education, helping countless people for years to come. Cremation to follow.