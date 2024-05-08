Robert Skellenger

Robert L. Skellenger passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after a long illness. He was 86.

He was born to the late Lee and Edith Skellenger in Franklin.

Robert served in the National Guard for nine years.

He worked at Morley’s Shirt Factory and Ludlow Paper before becoming a machine operator at Ames Rubber in Hamburg for 25 years.

After retiring, he became a self employed carpenter.

Robert was a member of the Colesville Gun Club.

He was a regular at the “Table of Knowledge” at the Marketplace Deli in Hamburg and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycle touring, woodworking and trips to the casino.

Robert was predeceased by his parents; a son Robert C. Skellenger; his stepfather, Jeff Rodziercz; and his brother in law, Jack Holczer.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elissa Skellenger (nee Moini) of Hardyston; his son, Michael Skellenger (Jamie) of Hardyston; his daughter, Elissa Morris (Andrew) of Wantage; his daughter-in-law, Colleen Skellenger of Galloway; his grandchildren, Robert, Ryan, Caitlyn, Stephen and Nicole Skellenger, Anthony and Christina Morris, and Cody Blanchard and Brittany Hoag; 10 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Wanda Holczer of Montague and Sharon Sistler (Jim) of Beemerville.

Private cremation services are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Memorial gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a local food pantry would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com