Robert P. Feldmann of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. He was 80.

He was born on July 17, 1942, in Paterson, N.J., to the late Anne (nee Salurso) and the late John “Jack” Feldmann.

Robert graduated from Don Bosco Technical High School in Paterson, N.J.

Robert married Angela Petracco in 1965 and they resided in Little Falls, N.J., moving in 1968 to Oak Ridge, where they remained until his passing.

Robert was a longtime banker and real estate agent. He started his banking career at First National Bank of Paterson and worked at various financial institutions throughout his 40+ years in the industry.

He began his real estate career with Fieldcrest Realty and was most recently with Juba Team Realty.

In his spare time, Robert enjoyed coaching his children while they were growing up and later being on the sidelines for any sport his grandchildren played. He was often seen at the Jefferson Township High School football games as a spotter.

Robert was also an avid golfer.

He proudly served as an usher for the parishioners of St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Anne in 1999 and John in 1986.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Angela; his loving children Robert Feldmann and his wife Angela and Lori Feldmann Johnson and her husband Dan; his cherished grandchildren Alyssa, Anthony, Krista and Matthew; his dear brother, John Feldman and his wife Joyce; his adored nieces and nephews, Lisa Pezzuti, Jen Brunworth, Frank Petracco, David Spoto and Greg Feldman.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Dec. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland (for GPS, use 1 Post Place).

The funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

The interment will immediately follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.