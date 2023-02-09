Robert M. Lemoncelli of Hardyston died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. He was 64.

Born in Dover to Thomas and Ann (Moran) Lemoncelli, Robert was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

He was the director of national solutions for MTM Technologies until his retirement in 2017.

Predeceased by his parents, Robert is survived by his loving children, Ashley Lemoncelli of Hamburg and Nick Lemoncelli of Franklin; caring brother, Thomas Lemoncelli; and sisters; Romaine Thomson and Lisa Koval. He is also survived by his devoted ex-wife, Dawn Lemoncelli of Franklin.

The family will receive their friends on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sussex County Clear Program, www.clearprogram.org.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfamilyfuneralhomesnj.com