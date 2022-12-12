Rita Hendershot of Hope passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Hackettstown Medical Center. She was 79.

Born in Franklin to the late Theodore and Elizabeth (Vahaly) Vanderwerf, Rita grew up in Hamburg. She was a 1961 graduate of Hamburg High School, where she participated in cheerleading and school plays. She moved briefly to Pine Island, N.Y., before coming back to Hamburg, living there most of her life until she settled in Hope in 2008.

Rita had worked as an LPN at Franklin Hospital before working at a few different jobs in the restaurant industry. She was a devoted homemaker, and she enjoyed taking care of her family. She had been a member of the Frankford United Methodist Church and the Hamburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Predeceased by her parents; stepfather, Kenneth Fuller; husband, Evan E. Hendershot; and brother Ted Vanderwerf, Rita is survived by her loving children, John Barczak Jr., Kelly Morgiewicz and her husband David, and Justine Lynn and her husband Sean; stepson David Hendershot and his wife Miriam; grandchildren Dawn, Evan and Sarah Hendershot, Cagney and Delaney Conner, Mackenzie, Haylie and Rylie Lynn, and Jimmy and Julie Sanders; as well as her brother, Kenneth “George” Fuller.

A visitation for Rita was held Monday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A funeral was at noon at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery followed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frankford United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered through www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com