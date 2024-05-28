Richard VanLenten Jr.

Richard T. VanLenten Jr. of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2024. He was 78.

He was born on March 30, 1946, in Paterso to the late Vivian (nee Rendina) and the late Richard T. VanLenten Sr.

Richard was raised in Wyckoff and spent his adult life in Green Pond and also for a few years in Laconia, N.H. The last few years until his passing, he resided in Oak Ridge.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1972.

For many years, Richard was co-owner of North Jersey Tank Lines in Oakland.

Richard will best be remembered as an avid reader and for his love for NASCAR, for trucks and for his country as an Air Force veteran.

He enjoyed meeting new people and swapping stories with fellow veterans.

He was predeceased by his sister, Vivian “Jane” VanLenten Dunphy, in 2024.

Richard is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Pratte) VanLenten; his daughter, Tricia Strasser and her husband David; his son, Keith VanLenten; his grandchildren, Melissa DeBonte Williams and Michael DeBonte and his fiancée Tiffany Abrams; his great-grandchildren, Carter Williams and Arya DeBonte; his brothers, Peter VanLenten and his wife Chris and Thomas VanLenten; his sister, Susan Bernstein and her husband Michael; and his nieces and nephews, Kevin VanLenten, Michael VanLenten, Scott VanLenten, Karen VanLenten, Eric VanLenten, Christine VanLenten Johnson, Laura VanLenten Ortega, Amanda Bernstein and Hannah Bernstein.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday: June 21 at 2 p.m. at Jimmy Geez North, 3219 Route 23 S., Oak Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VFW Post 8096; 69 Carey Avenue, Butler, NJ 07405.

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com