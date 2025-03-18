Richard Sondervan

Richard P. Sondervan of Stockholm passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 15, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He was 82.

Richard was born and raised in Paterson.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Richard moved to the Stockholm section of Hardyston after he married his sweetheart, Maureen (Wise) Sondervan.

He worked for more than 50 years at Fredericks Fuel as an oil burner mechanic before his retirement.

Richard was a quiet, gentle man who enjoyed the Jets and Mets, but above all, he adored his family and pets.

He became a Catholic shortly before his death which brought him immense peace and comfort.

Richard was predeceased by parents; John and Margaret Sondervan, his brother, John Sondervan, and his sister, Jean Riddett.

He was the loving husband of Maureen Sondervan; beloved father of Richard, Shawn Sr., Scott (Diana) and Colleen; cherished grandfather of Autumn Davis (Kaitlyn), Shawn Sondervan Jr., Tyler and Lyla Guajala; and dear brother of Isabella Strauss. Rich also leaves behind his beloved pets, Toby, Cody and Harliegh, and many grandkitties.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich’s memory may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (t2t.org) or to Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Ave. Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001 (supportwoundedwarriorproject.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com