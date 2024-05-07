Richard Fogel, Esq., of Wantage passed away on April 9, 2024, at Kindred Hospital in Morris County after fighting a number of health issues. He was 92.

His wife, Sheila; their daughter and son-in-law, Lori and John Stewart; and grandchildren Joseph and Mattison, all took turns around the clock to be with him at his bedside.

Richard was born in Brooklyn on Feb. 9, 1932, and graduated from Erasmus Hall High School in 1949.

He worked in his own business for a number of years, employing several people, but he said he needed to be occupied with something more stimulating.

He decided to go to college and law school. In that era, it was rare for adults to return for higher education at all, let alone full-time days. Because of trailblazers like him, it has become commonplace. He was a self-made man.

During his years of schooling, Richard worked full-time nights in the Post Office and selected jobs, such as in the Harlem Freight Yards, which permitted him gaps in work to study.

Richard earned a bachelor’s degree from York College (CUNY), Queens, in 1971 and a degree from New York Law School in Manhattan in 1974. Both degrees were earned in 6 1/2 years, rather than the usual seven years, by taking summer classes.

After completing his education while living in Queens, the family first moved to Slate Hill, N.Y., then to Wantage.

He and Sheila married a year after meeting, then had two children, Lori (John) Stewart and Bruce (Katharine), and four grandchildren. He always said he used up all his luck in finding and marrying the love of his life.

Richard and Sheila took many trips each year with Lori and John and their two children, visiting many European countries, especially Richard’s Scottish relatives. Richard and Sheila also went on a cruise to Australia to visit Richard’s Australian relatives.

In 1992, he was honored by York College and received the first Distinguished Graduate Award. Before that, he was recognized by the York College Alumni Association and received the Joyce Brodwin Award for excellence in service to the college and community.

Periodically, Richard was asked to lecture before the Institute for Continuing Legal Education. He also presented a paper at the International Society for Systems Sciences in Portland, Ore., in July 1990.

Richard was recognized in many editions of Marquis Who’s Who in American Law. He was also a member of the Columbian Lawyers Association First Judicial Department in New York City for many years.

He began his career with the Internal Revenue Service in Newark, where he was involved with the creation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA). He was honored by the IRS for his accomplishments and tireless work in the field.

He went on to work for New York Life Insurance Co. in Manhattan. That company sent him to lecture all over the country to attorneys, bankers and insurance agents.

Richard then opened a solo law practice in New Jersey, first in Franklin, then in Wayne. His office for many decades was in McAfee. His practice started with creating pension plans for companies, then evolved into handling commercial, and later residential, real estate; IRS and state tax problems; estate planning; corporate matters; and bankruptcy.

Richard is survived by his beloved spouse, Sheila Fogel of Wantage; his children and grandchildren; as well as many Scottish and Australian relatives.

He will be remembered for his bright smile and infectious personality. He was known for his warm heart and desire to help others. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. He will forever be missed.

A funeral was held privately.