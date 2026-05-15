Reginald J. Hocking Jr.

Reginald J. “Reggie” Hocking Jr., 91, of Franklin, N.J., passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026. Born on May 17, 1934, in Franklin, he remained deeply connected to the community throughout his life.

Reggie was the son of the late Mary (Massey) and Reginald Hocking Sr. After graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy from June 1954 to June 1958, a period he remembered with great pride.

Following his military service, Reggie and his growing family spent four years living abroad in Mona Vale, New South Wales, Australia, an experience that became a memorable chapter in their lives. Upon returning to the United States, Reggie worked in several different fields before ultimately concluding his career with the Borough of Franklin Road Department, where he served for 14 years until a work‑related injury led to disability and early retirement.

Reggie had many passions that brought him joy. He loved fishing of all kinds, spending countless peaceful hours by the water. He enjoyed visiting casinos and was an enthusiastic collector — especially of minerals and sports cards, treasures he took great pride in. Reggie was also a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church.

He is survived by his children: James Hocking, Barbara Hennessy, and David Hocking and his wife Rose. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren — Lauren, Claire, Paige, Grayce, David, Mary, and Joseph—as well as many great‑grandchildren who brought him immense joy. Reggie was predeceased by his parents and by his wives, Frances (Barta) and Shirley (Pittenger).

In accordance with Reginald’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements were handled by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Reginald’s memory to:

VA Hudson Valley HCS, Attn. Voluntary Services, 41 Castle Point Rd., Wappingers Falls, NY 12590; Memo: GPF1515; Phone: 845‑831‑2000 x215135

Reggie will be remembered for his love of simple pleasures and the deep affection he held for his family. His presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.