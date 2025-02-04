Raymond Little

Raymond D. Little passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Bradenton, Fla. He was 79.

Ray was born in Newfoundland to Bud and Dorothy Little.

He had lived in Vernon for the past 52 years.

Besides his profession in building, Ray was known as an avid Nascar fan with a passion for classic cars.

He also enjoyed many laughs and fun times with family and friends.

Ray was predeceased by his parents and brother, Jimmy Little.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruthann, of 56 years; three sons, Scott Little, Craig Little and his wife Jen (Molby), and Kevin Little; his beloved grandchildren Rylee, Aly, Tucker and Bennett; his sister, Denise and her husband Brent (Kemble); and many other family and friends he loved.

A celebration of Ray’s life will be held in Vernon; more details to follow.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Tidewell Hospice House for taking care of Ray during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online in Ray’s name to the Tidewell Foundation at tidewellfoundation.org/donate/