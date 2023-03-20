Ralph L. Gray

Ralph Lewis Gray passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was 82.

Born to Ralph and Frieda Gray in Vernon Township, he had lived in Hardyston Township since 1965 before moving to Wayne a year and a half ago.

Ralph served with the United States Air Force during peacetime, then worked as a Postmaster, retiring from the Stockholm Post Office in 2002.

A member of the Wallkill Valley Country Club in Franklin, Ralph enjoyed playing golf, tennis and bowling. He enjoyed all sports and coached Babe Ruth baseball for several years.

He was an amateur DJ specializing in old 45s.

Ralph is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Frieda Gray; sister, Sherri Gray; and niece, Karen Valle Goralski of Kinnelon.

He was the beloved husband of Joan Gray (nee Hofsmith) and dear uncle of Jack Valle of Parsippany, Richard Valle of Pompton Plains and Michael Valle of Wanaque.

The family received friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on March 18. Interment followed at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Seeing Eye, P.O. Box 375 Morristown, NJ 07963-0375 would be appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com