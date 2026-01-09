Peter Caruso

Peter David Caruso, 73, of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center.

Peter was born on May 9, 1952, in Reading, PAm to the late Bardo and Joze Caruso. He grew up in Reading, PA, before settling in Sussex County in 1979 after marrying his beloved wife. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Clarks Summit Baptist Bible college in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. Prior to his retirement, he was a plumber at Frey Heating and Plumbing.

Peter was a lifelong learner with a deep curiosity about the world and beyond. He found great joy in stargazing and astronomy. His interests spanned science, history, and geology, and he took particular pleasure in studying the Bible with thoughtfulness and care. He also enjoyed working with practical electronics, appreciating both the challenge and creativity involved. These passions reflected his inquisitive mind, patience, and love of understanding how things worked. He was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Newton, NJ.

The beloved husband to Marlene Caruso, Peter is also survived by his children, Charlotte Drum and her husband, William and Matthew Caruso and his fiancé, Mary Ann Paragas and his grandchildren, Benjamin Drum and Alison Drum.

A memorial service will be held at on Saturday, January 24 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Newton, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to, First Baptist Church 110 Main St, Newton, NJ 07860. Condolences may be offered to the family below.