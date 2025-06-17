Paula Wilson

Paula A. Wilson of Hardyston passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 15, 2025, after a long illness. She was 74.

Born in Brooklyn, Paula was raised in Central Islip, Long Island. She lived in the Blue Heron Lake community in Dingmans Ferry, Pa., for 20 years before moving to Hardyston 10 years ago.

Paula was a devoted wife and mother.

She was a Summit life member of the Wild Sheep Foundation and a Pinnacle member of the Eastern Chapter Wild Sheep Foundation.

Paula enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jim, for conservation conventions, visiting family or other occasions. They took several great cruises and cross-country road trips.

Paula was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Clare (Marotta) Sawchuck, as well as her brother, John Sawchuck.

She was the beloved wife for 29 years of James “Jim” Wilson; dear mother of Jeanette Doyle, Scott Krueger, Allyson Fofi and Jamie Krueger; loving grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of four; and caring sister of Joseph Sawchuck.

A celebration of life will be held at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Sunday, June 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. A service will be held at 4:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cremation is private. Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Eastern Chapter Wild Sheep Foundation.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfamilyfuneralhomesnj.com