Paula Ashfield

Paula N. Ashfield of Wantage peacefully passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, while surrounded by her loving family in the serenity of her home. She was 65.

Born in the charming town of Pozzuoli, Naples, Italy, Paula was the beloved daughter of Antonio and Grazia (Terracciano) Buono. She immigrated to the United States at the age of 11, bringing with her the rich cultural heritage and warmth of her Italian roots.

As a true lover of nature and animals, she was led by her spiritual calling to rescue, save and nurture exotic birds. This prompted her to create an extraordinary legacy: Under My Wing Avian Refuge, a bird sanctuary she founded and lovingly managed in Wantage.

As the CEO and heart of the sanctuary, Paula, along with her late husband, Scott, dedicated countless years to providing care and refuge to exotic birds, earning the admiration and respect of the bird community. Her compassion, warmth and boundless kindness touched the lives of many, both feathered and human alike.

Paula was a remarkable woman of resilience and grace, facing her battle with cancer with unparalleled strength and an unwavering fighting spirit. She embraced each day and never gave up. If you knew her, you would know she was not a quitter by any means.

In her free time, she loved dancing with joy or embarking on new adventures with her grandchildren. Paula’s zest for life was infectious. She was a profound source of inspiration to all who knew her.

Paula was predeceased by her devoted husband, Thomas “Scott” Ashfield, on Nov. 27, 2023, with whom she shared a deep and enduring love. She is survived by her beloved son, Giovanni Terracciano of Hamburg; her loving daughter, Lidia Udrija of Morristown; her treasured grandchildren, Javan Moore and his wife Shalie, Amethyst Moore, Vincent Terracciano and Adriana Terracciano; her cherished great-grandchild, Massai Carter; and two brothers, three sisters and countless dear friends who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

A private celebration of Paula’s beautiful life will be arranged by her family. Condolences may be sent to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com

Paula’s indomitable spirit, selfless dedication and boundless love for her family, friends and the natural world will forever be remembered. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy of kindness and inspiration will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.