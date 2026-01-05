Paul Charles Convery, Jr. 85, passed away on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Wantage, N.J. Paul was the son of the late Paul Charles Convery, Sr. and Rose (Miller) Convery, and was born on Sept. 11, 1940 in Butler, PA.

Paul proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1961 on the aircraft carrier, USS Bon Homme Richard (CV-31). Following his military service, he built a long and dedicated career as a car hauler and truck driver.

Known for his ability to fix anything, whether it needed it or not, Paul was always ready to lend a hand. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Jefferson Township Fire Company #1 in Milton, N.J., reflecting his lifelong admiration for firemen and his generous spirit of giving.

Paul was the beloved husband of 61 years to Eileen (Cucci) Convery, and devoted father to Donna, Paul, Anthony, and Kelly. He welcomed into his family son-in-laws, Robert and Sean and daughter-in-laws, Leah and Michelle.

His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren; Robert III, DeAnna, Bryan, Sr., Chelsea, Michael, Marissa, Eva, Sophia, Christopher, Patrick, Nicholas, and Gabriel; and great-grandchildren; Robert IV, Theodore, Bryan, Jr., Lucia, and Luna.

His love for the Navy remained strong throughout his life as he enjoyed traveling yearly to Navy reunions. He found joy in helping others and took pride in being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him.

Anyone who knew Paul, knew that he was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He passed onto each of his children the love for the Steelers, which then created the next two generations of Steelers fans in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life memorial with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, at the Beemerville Fire Department, 227 County Road 519, Wantage, NJ. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the fire house. Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com