Patricia Wintermute

Patricia Ann Wintermute of Ogdensburg passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 79.

Born in Rockaway, Pat lived in Dover, where she raised her family.

Once her children were grown, she moved to Tampa Bay, Fla., where she lived for several years before moving to South Carolina with her daughter, Deborah. Pat moved back to New Jersey two years ago to live with her daughter, Dawn.

She was employed as an office manager for Dr. Collins Pediatric Office in Dover for 15 years before her retirement.

Pat was an avid bowler, participating in the bowling league at Dover Lanes with her late husband, Walter.

She was an active member of the former Sussex Wesleyan Church.

Pat’s life revolved around her family; she was involved with all their activities and a member of the PTA. In her later years, she enjoyed watching her grandson Josh play and was his biggest cheerleader.

She was predeceased by her husband, Walter M. Wintermute Jr., in 2012 and her mother, Hazel Mae Campbell, in 2008.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Deborah Collins of Olar, S.C., and Dawn Thomas of Ogdensburg; her sisters, Sue and Jane; six grandchildren, Harli, Lukas, Tayler, Cheyenne, CJ and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Aspen and Watson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews..

A private family burial of Patricia’s ashes will be held at Locust Hill Cemetery, Dover, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia’s name to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 East 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.

