Patricia Snouffer

Patricia “Pat” (nee O’Meara) Snouffer of Oak Ridge passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. She was 90.

Pat, born on Feb. 8, 1933, and raised in Washington, D.C., was the daughter of Vernon T. O’Meara and Lucia B. Saunders.

Over the years, she worked as an executive secretary for the Department of Justice in Washington; the Immigration and Naturalization Service in El Paso, Texas; Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Rockaway, N.J.; and as a medical receptionist at the Skylands Medical Group in Oak Ridge.

For more than 50 years, Pat was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, where she chaired many fundraising events and served as president of the Rosary Society. For 48 years, she was a devoted participant in the music ministry as the director of music, cantor and choir member. Pat also assisted with counting the Sunday collections for the past six years.

She was a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to so many.

In 2007, she was pre-deceased by her husband of 52 years, Louis “Lou” Snouffer.

Pat is survived by her five children: Edward and his wife, Andrea, of Austin, Texas; William and his wife, Lynn, of Sparta; Anne Kaiser of Oak Ridge; Elizabeth Woop of Oak Ridge; and Amy Snouffer of Sparta. She had loving relationships with her seven grandchildren: Lauren Snouffer, Emily Marshall, Ryan Snouffer, Kathleen DeBlasio, Aaron and Sarah Satterfield, and Olivia Roccesano. She had five great-grandchildren: Jonah, Aidan and Liam Satterfield and Julia and Hunter DeBlasio. Pat is also survived by several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Visitation was Thursday, July 13 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. A funeral Mass was Friday, July 14 at the church with a graveside service following at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat’s memory to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ. 07438 or to the Department for Persons with Disabilities, 1 Catholic Charities Way, P.O. Box 2539, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438; www.ccpaterson.org/memorial.