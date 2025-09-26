Patricia Day

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Patricia Nagle Day on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Boynton Beach, Fla. She was 98.

She was born on March 14, 1927, to Mollie (Tidaback) Nagle and William Nagle.

She lived in Hamburg most of her life until moving to Boynton Beach after her retirement.

She had worked in the banking industry in Sussex County her entire life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Percy Day.

She is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Day Peacock (and her partner, Chris Sherlock) and Joan Day Witty; one granddaughter, Cher Williams Ruiz (and husband Inoel Ruiz); two great-granddaughters, Jordan Williams (and her partner Joseph Guagno) and Emma Williams; and two great-great-granddaughters, Isabella Guagno and Gabriella Gaugno.

Up until the end, Patsy maintained her kindness, compassion and the love of her devoted family. In her 98½ years with us, she experienced an abundance of each.