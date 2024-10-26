Patricia Cataldi

Patricia F. Cataldi (nee Fasano) of Glenwood passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. She was 70.

Born to Michael and Helen Fasano in Kearny, she lived in North Arlington before moving to Glenwood, where she lived for 40 years.

Patricia received her undergraduate degree from Caldwell College, then went on to complete her master’s in education at Mary Grove College.

Her career in teaching spanned 25 years in the North Arlington and Vernon Township school districts, with a vast majority spent in the classrooms of Vernon Township High School before she retired in 2012. Patricia proudly wore many hats as a teacher and adviser for several extracurricular organizations.

Patricia was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister and took great joy in traveling with family and friends. She was famously known as the planner of all social gatherings with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her laughter, kindness, generosity and genuine love for life.

Patricia was the beloved wife of Ricardo Cataldi of Glenwood, with whom she enjoyed 46 years of wedded bliss. She was the devoted mother of Jonathan Cataldi and his wife Nicole of Randolph and Laura Gibson and her husband James of Bridgewater. Her proudest title was doting grandmother of Jonathan Jr., Tommy and Liam. She also will be remembered as the dear sister of Carol Fasano of North Arlington; sister-in-law of Susana Kevra of Holmdel; and loving aunt of Michael Genovezos of Oak Ridge.

A visitation for Patricia will be held at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Monday, Oct. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. Arrangements include a brief visitation at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home followed by a funeral Mass at St. Francis de Sales RC Church, Vernon, at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com