Pamela McCullough

Pamela Ann (Griesi) McCullough of Vernon peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. She was 79.

Born in East Orange, Pamela lived in Riverdale before moving to the Lake Tamarack section of Stockholm, where she lived for 50 years.

Her children were blessed being raised in this house that was filled with a plethora of love and warmth.

She was employed as a secretary at Software Forms at DydaComp in Totowa before her retirement.

Pamela was a lifetime member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and current member of Stockholm United Methodist Church, where she was active in the choir and the buildings and grounds committee.

In her younger years, Pamela studied vocal performance under Joy Clements of the New York City Metropolitan Opera. She continued her love of music and the cultural arts and frequented the Paper Mill Playhouse over the years.

Pamela enjoyed staying active with friends and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She was an avid Yankee fan and a lover of all things pink and the band Queen.

Pamela was predeceased by her mother, Rita (Scarpa) Griesi.

She is survived by her father, Rocco Griesi of St. Petersburg, Fla.; her sons, Rocco McCullough and his significant other Michele Vander Ploeg of Vernon and Paul McCullough Jr. and his husband Jeremy Stanford of Valley Village, Calif.; her daughter, Rita-Ann McCullough Schmick and her husband Jimmy of Vernon; her brother; Dominick David Griesi of St. Petersburg; seven grandchildren, Michael Joseph Weber and his wife Pamela, Trevor Rocco McCullough and his wife Samantha, Kyle Andrew McCullough and his wife Breana, HParker James Schmick and his fiancé Kimberly Falco, Benjamin Everett Schmick and his fiancé Alexa Keyworth, Jack Edward William Schmick, and Olivia-Arnetta Amy Schmick; eight great-grandchildren, Lucy-Belle Rose Weber, Watson Frederick McCullough, Teagan Mae McCullough, Cooper Michael McCullough, Mason Cole McCullough, Colton Joseph Weber, Cora-Lynn Grace Weber and Landon Reed McCullough; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2 at Stockholm United Methodist Church, 38 Stockholm Vernon Road. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church. The family requests that you honor Pam by wearing pink or something Yankee-related for the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Pamela’s memory to the Stockholm United Methodist Church, 38 Stockholm Vernon Road, Stockholm, NJ 07460 or Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Road, Newton, NJ 07860 or food donations may be made to the Partnership for Social Services Pantry, 48 Wyker Road, Franklin, NJ 07416.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com