Norman Gaynor

Norman Bruce Gaynor of Hamburg passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 64.

Born in Newark to the late Henry Gaynor and Marie Gaynor (nee Lupo), Norman grew up in Colonia, where he lived before moving to Sussex County in 2022.

He had been employed as a sheet metal mechanic at Waage Electric in Kenilworth before his retirement.

He loved collecting antiques, horse racing and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Darlene Gaynor (nee Keogh); his son, Ryan Gaynor and his daughter-in-law, Michelle Gaynor (nee Argenziano) of Stockholm; his brother, Edward Gaynor of Winfield Park; his sister, Sharon Gaynor-Davis (nee Gaynor) of Gardner, Kan.; and his precious granddaughter, Lelani Rose Gaynor of Stockholm.

A funeral will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 26 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, with interment to follow immediately at Fairview Cemetery in Wantage.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Monday before the service from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Norman’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com