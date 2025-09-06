Nicholas Oliver Jr.

Nicholas Joseph Oliver Jr. passed away in peace on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. He was 78.

Nicholas was born on Aug. 3, 1947, in Damascus, Syria, to Nicholas “Joe” Oliver (Zaytoun) and Shmoune “Mona” Fayad.

He was raised in West Paterson along with his siblings, Olga, Raymond, Paul, Barbarba and Robert.

He was an altar boy at St. Ann’s Church and an avid track and baseball player.

A Don Bosco graduate, he was interested in electronics and received various certificates in this field of study.

This interest contributed to his love of music and especially to the craft of making speakers from scratch. These speakers eventually were showcased at his DJ shows.

Nicholas was an incredible pool player and bowler, eventually bowling three perfect 300 games in his regular league nights.

He had the warmest heart. He offered care and kindness to everyone he encountered. He provided hospitality and generosity to whoever came through his door.

He expressed gratitude and graciousness by offering whatever he had available. He extended peace and sacrifice to those who needed company. He provided a safe space where no subject was taboo.

And he shared his stories and jokes to enliven us, brighten us and make us feel downright ecstatic.

Nicholas had an honorable career of 35 years of service to the U.S. government: four years as a sergeant in the Air Force and 31 years as a postman for the Paterson and Stockholm Post Office branches.

In the Air Force, he served as a maintenance technician in Vietnam, receiving the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and Vietnam Service Bronze Star Medal. He was a true patriot.

Nicholas was most well-known as MC/DJ Teen Angel, hosting weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, retirement parties, corporate events and fundraisers. His specialty was ’50s and ’60s DooWop, MoTown, and rock ‘n’ roll.

He brought his Teen Angel persona to family functions, where he was always the man you wanted to sit next to. His annual Fourth of July and Christmas Eve parties were unforgettable.

Nicholas’s passion for music and sports led him to open Teen Angel’s Hobby Store on Route 23 in Stockholm; he sold records and hobby cards from his extensive collection. Often known as a fun spot where people could hang out and talk music and sports, Teen Angel’s brought joy to children and families from across New Jersey.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly (Corsaro) Oliver.

Nicholas is survived by his devoted daughter, Renee and her husband, David Sturm; his son Nicholas and his wife; Rudayna Charrouf; and youngest son, Jonathan; his brothers, Robert and Raymond; his sister-in-law, Denise (Corsaro) Geissler; his treasured grandchildren, David, Emma, Gianna and Lorenzo; and several nieces and nephews.

His legacy lives on through each of them, carrying forward the warmth and joy he brought to every occasion.

A memorial service will be held at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home in Pompton Plains on Wednesday, Sept. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m.