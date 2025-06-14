Nancy Virtue

Nancy Ada Virtue of Ogdensburg went home to the Lord on June 12, 2025. She was 84.

She was the devoted wife of Frank and the loving mother of James, David, Gary and Laura.

Nancy was born in York, Pa., on May 20, 1941, and grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, where she cheered for the HHHS Aviators.

She matriculated into Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she studied education. At FDU, she met a handsome young man from Butler who was taking courses while on a break from West Virginia Wesleyan College.

She and Frank Virtue began a long-distance relationship that spanned more than 400 miles and would later blossom into a marriage that lasted more than 63 years.

Nancy and Frank were married in Hasbrouck Heights on June 9, 1962, and they soon began building a life together in Sussex County, where they raised their four children in Franklin and later in Ogdensburg.

Nancy worked briefly as a remedial reading teacher and preschool educator, but for most of her working life, she cared for children in her home. As a result, the Virtue house was always a lively place.

Nancy served dinner promptly at 6 every evening; house favorites were macaroni and cheese, baked ziti, cabbage rolls, stuffed shells and lasagna.

However, Nancy did not consider herself a “cook” and did not want that label. “I am a baker,” she would proudly clarify. Nancy loved to bake - pies, brownies, cookies, quick breads, cakes, muffins - anything her family (or her taste buds) desired. Pie was her love language, and she was fluent in apple, peach, shoofly and blueberry. Nancy’s apple pie was a work of art flavored generously with cinnamon sugar and love. Lots of love.

Nancy looked forward to trips to the beaches of Wildwood and Cape May and to western North Carolina where her sister and aunts lived.

She also enjoyed taking her kids to historic sites: Monticello, Mount Vernon, Jamestown, Valley Forge, Harpers Ferry and many others.

However, Nancy considered herself a “nester,” and she was most content at home in her comfy chair watching the news, HGTV or a classic movie or doing a crossword puzzle. She took great joy in simple things: a cup of tea with something sweet, the songs of the birds outside her window, a Robert Frost poem, the gentle cuddle of a dog (she loved dogs), and sunsets over the hills of Sussex County.

She was an unapologetic housewife in an era of ERA, but she was equal parts Donna Reed and Don Rickles. She had a razor-sharp wit and could fire off one-liners like Roy Rogers (her childhood hero) firing off his six-shooter from the hip.

Her jokes were always followed by her trademark Jersey girl laugh - it was over-the-top and delightfully infectious, as was her smile. She enjoyed shows such as “All in the Family,” “Mama’s Family,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Carol Burnett Show” as well as “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” (Of course, her home gave her plenty of laughable material.)

Perhaps Nancy’s greatest joy was earning the title Grandma. She took great delight in her grandchildren, Josh, Brittney, Megan, Nick, AJ, Emma, Joey, James, Evie and Halden, and her great-grandchildren, Trace, Julia, Killian, Grayson, Sammy and Ellie.

A devoted follower of her Savior and King, Jesus, Nancy loved God’s Word passionately and studied it reverently. When she wasn’t conquering another Star-Ledger or New Jersey Herald crossword puzzle, Nancy sat with her Ryrie Study Bible, pen in hand, as she mined it deeply for all its glorious treasures.

She wielded it like a sword and wasn’t afraid to use its Truth to protect her family or slay the heresies of the day. She lived her faith steadfastly and set a marvelous example for her children.

In 2007, doctors found a tumor on Nancy’s brain. Normally, a meningioma is operable, and patients make a full recovery, but the tumor afflicting Nancy was atypical and could not be fully removed.

The tumor grew and regrew, and throughout the rest of her life, Nancy had to undergo multiple brain surgeries, cyberknife treatments, radiation and countless hours of therapy. Nancy’s family is incredibly grateful for the dedicated physicians and the many care providers who, by the grace of God, helped make the last 18 years of life with her possible.

Nancy’s journey through life with a brain tumor was a master class in faith. She approached every single treatment - however invasive or risky - with a beaming smile that radiated the peace, joy and confidence she had in her Lord.

During her last visit to Overlook Hospital, one of Nancy’s doctors said, “In all the years I’ve known your mom, I’ve never heard her complain.” Nancy Ada Virtue was a living testimony of the peace that passes all understanding, and the verse, “The joy of the Lord is my strength” (Neh. 8:10), was her battle cry.

As Nancy’s mobility and functioning declined, her devoted husband, Frank, enjoyed the blessing and privilege of providing continuous care and support. As long as he was able to get her into the car, Frank would take Nancy on weekly excursions to Angelo’s Franklin Diner or Elias Cole Restaurant, and every Sunday, they would travel to worship services at Baleville Congregational Church or Middle Smithfield Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where Nancy’s son Jim serves as the pastor.

Being at Sunday services for worship and fellowship was an important priority for Nancy, and she faithfully attended until her final weeks. In her final days, she was surrounded by the loving warmth of her family.

Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Ruth (Clement) Depken, and stepfather, Gary Depken; her father, Anker Winther; and her sister, Lois Wolters.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Virtue; her sister, Sara Jane Manfredi; her children, Jim Virtue and his wife Laura, David Virtue and his wife Shannon, Gary Virtue and his wife Trish, and Laura Darazsdi and her husband Joe; as well as her 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews.

Services will be held at Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church, 5205 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg, Pa., on Tuesday morning, June 17, with arrangements under the direction of William H. Clark Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon followed by a service from noon to 1 p.m. There will be an opportunity for fellowship afterward.

Donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; stjude.org/donate