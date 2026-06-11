Nancy S. Ross, age 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 after a brief illness. She grew up in Ogdensburg and attended Franklin High School. She met her husband of 57 years, Wayne A. Ross, Sr. at church. They raised their three children, Lisa Grillo, Wayne A. Ross, Jr., and Steven Ross in Stockholm and were blessed with five grandchildren and five great -grandchildren.

Nancy was a lifetime member of the Hardyston First Aid Squad with 35 years of service. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed playing card games, her favorite being, “Horse and Pepper, “ with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family prior to the service on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please consider donations in Nancy’s memory to Father John’s Animal Shelter, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.