Nancy C. Wiedbrauk, 79 of Franklin died peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 in Newton NJ. Born in Manitowoc, WI Nancy was the loving daughter of Frank and Frances Haroldson. She was an Oneida Indian and a member of the Tribe in WI. She was raised in Michigan. She married Dan Wiedbrauk and together they had five children. When Nancy moved to Vernon NJ in the mid 1970s, she became a vibrant part of the community and the surrounding communities.

Nancy was a mover and groover. She was always involved in something when she wasn’t working one of her many jobs. You may have seen her at the Sussex Queen Diner or on overnight duty for the Interfaith Hospitality.

Her adventurous spirit led her to grab a hat and head off to the Kentucky Derby. The love for her family was immeasurable. Always dressed to the nines, she showed up to all family functions because she wanted to be part of it all.

Nancy is survived by her children: Michelle (Dan); Michael; Matthew (Trisha); Mindy (Jason); Marcus (Melissa); Brother Steven; Her grandchildren and bonus grandchildren: Samantha, Nathaniel, Sydney, Emma, Keira, Matthew, Kennedy, Chloe, Sunny Day, Matt, Dan, Jaci, Lucas and Stephanie. Her great grandchildren and bonus great grandchild: Cahalin, Rowan, Madelyn and Jack. She was predeceased by her children’s father.

Memorial Services for Nancy will be held at 11am, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Christ Church, 50 South Street, Warwick, NY 10990. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wounded Warriors Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) or the Oneida Nation (https://oneida-nsn.gov).

