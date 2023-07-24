N. Webb Geer entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2023. He was 31.

Webb was born on Nov. 21, 1991, and graduated from Sparta High School in 2010. He graduated from William Patterson University in 2014 with a degree in criminal justice.

He became a police officer in Baltimore, Md., in 2016.

Webb was an avid sportsman, playing football in both high school and college, where he achieved D-3 Pre-Season All American Status.

He also enjoyed playing basketball, track and field, and lacrosse.

His hobbies included Jiu Jitsu and he was a beloved member of Ground Control Martial Arts in Rosedale, Md. He also enjoyed hiking, running and all things fitness.

Webb was a cherished son, brother, colleague and friend to all who knew him. His love of sports and his enthusiasm to learn and grow made him the exceptional person he was. He always had an encouraging word, contagious laugh and great support for those around him. He brought joy and positivity to all, and his loving spirit will remain in our hearts and memories forever.

Webb is survived by his parents, Larry and Judy Geer, and his siblings, Lawren and Chase Geer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Aug. 5 at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 Route 94, Franklin. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with a service beginning at 1 p.m. A luncheon will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in Webb’s honor be sent to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, cffchurch.org, and the Kevin Regan Family Foundation, kevinreganfamilyfoundation.com, which is dedicated to the mental health and support for first-responders and their loved ones.