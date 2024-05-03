Myles Thomas Hardick of Wantage passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Montague. He was 85.

Born to Floyd and Violet Hardick in Sussex, he had lived in Ogdensburg before moving to Wantage 14 years ago.

Myles was a self-employed farmer and worked as an engineer for Econo-Pak in Sussex and Milford, Pa., before retiring in 2024.

He enjoyed trips to the Sit N Chat Diner and fishing.

Myles was predeceased by two brothers, Floyd Hardick Jr. and Everett Hardick, and two sisters, Ella Scott and Lillian Stevens.

He was the devoted father of Carol Gold and her husband Lonny of Garfield, Ark., Myles Hardick Jr. of Morrilton, Ark., and Stacy McGinnis and her husband Chad of Montague and stepfather of James Onder and his wife Sandra of Florida and Sheryl Onder of Seaside Heights. He was cherished by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He also was survived by his brother, William Hardick of Sussex.

The family will receive their friends at F John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Saturday, May 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to a favorite animal charity would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com