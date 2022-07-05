Mildred G. Walter, 85, of Newton, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Barn Hill Care Center.

Mildred was born in the Middleville section of Stillwater Township to the late Clarence R. and Gladys (Clifford) Kays. She worked as a laborer for Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center for many years prior to retiring.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was also predeceased by her sister, Shirley Childress, and her niece, Kymberlee DiGeronimo. She is survived by her brother, Harry Kays and wife, Rhonda; her nieces and nephews, Kyle Kays and wife, Lisa, Mark DiGeronimo, Theresa Hendershot, William Childress, Nancy Mikkelson and Mark Childress; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Myles, Skylar, Mark Zachary and Kory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mildred’s memory to the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave, Newton, NJ 07860.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.