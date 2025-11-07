Michael T. Van Tassel, Jr., 55, of Sussex County, passed away on Nov. 1, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sussex, N.J., on April 7, 1970, to the late Michael T. Van Tassel Sr. and Darlene (Arnott) Diglio, Mike was a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

He attended Sussex County Technical School and went on to work for Waste Management as a dedicated truck driver for the past 31 years. Mike was known for his strong work ethic, generosity, and love of adventure. He enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheelers, motorcycles, R/C cars and racing stock cars at many different racetracks. Above all, Mike deeply adored his wife and children and cherished time spent with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Everett D. Diglio, and his sister, Candi Lynn Van Tassel. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Van Tassel; his daughter, Pauline Van Tassel and her husband, Jacob Boone; his son, Kyle Van Tassel; his brothers, Daniel Van Tassel (Getta), Edward Sweet (Vicki), Ramon Sanabriasoto, and Christopher Van Tassel; his sister, Tina Bird; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Mike was a man who would give you anything — always ready to lend a hand and share what he had. In his final act of kindness, he continued his spirit of giving by donating the gift of life through The Sharing Network.

Visitation for Mike will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Please wear a racing t-shirt if you have one. A service will be held at 1:45 p.m., followed by private cremation.