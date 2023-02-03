Michael T. Alfund of Frankford Township peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his residence after a long struggle with cystic fibrosis. He was 43.

Born in Newton, Michael graduated from High Point Regional High School and received two associate degrees from Sussex County Community College and his Bachelor of Science from the University of Phoenix. He was also a graduate of Chubb Institute.

Michael had enjoyed being a substitute teacher for the Frankford School, Newton schools and also High Point Regional High School.

He was predeceased by his brother Billy Alfund on Jan. 28, 2021, and his father, William T. Alfund, on Oct. 6, 2022.

Michael is survived by his mother, Marilyn Miller of Frankford; his sister, Cyndi Alfund Turner of Hampton; his brother, Christian Alfund and his wife Kristine of Belford; his nieces and nephews, Michael Turner and his wife Sabrina, Tyler Turner, Cassidy Crino and her husband Tom, Brady Alfund and Matthew Alfund; his great-nieces and nephews, Jackson, Lucas, Karson, Rosalina, Aayliah and Shamus William; and his beloved little Yorkshire Terrier, Thomas.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held in the near future. Private cremation services are under the direction of the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

