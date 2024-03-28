Michael Bush

Michael “Mountain Mike” L. Bush of Hardyston passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 54.

Born in Pompton Plains, Mike lived in Butler and Franklin before settling in Hardyston 24 years ago.

He owned and operated Mountain Mike’s Sport Shop. He was a member of the NRA, UBNJ Archery and TANJ Archery.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike loved everything about the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as teaching others how to hunt and fish and enjoy nature.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara Jean Bush (2009), Mike is survived by his three loving children, Devon, Nikki and Declan Bush. He was the beloved son of Wayne and Diane Bush; devoted brother of Lynn Rhinesmith; and cherished fiancé of Delora “Dee” Lang. Mike also leaves behind his adoring dogs, Trad and Marley.

Private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com