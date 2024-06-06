Michael Apgar

Michael Kingston Apgar, often known as “Appy,” passed away unexpectedly from an undetected heart condition at his home in Oley, Pa., on May 25, 2024. He was 47.

He was born Nov. 21, 1976, in Morristown to Robert Kingston and Janice Miller Apgar. He grew up in Verona and Sussex, graduating from High Point Regional High School in 1995.

He attended Kutztown University, where he met his beautiful wife and they started a life together. He lived the rest of his days in Pennsylvania.

Michael had a bright smile that lit up a room, a laugh that was infectious and inviting, and a fun-loving “Mighty Mike” presence among his family, dear best friends and coworkers.

Tie-dye was always his go-to, and great music formed the foundation for many of his closest bonds with family and friends, whether at an amazing Phish concert, in the backyard around a campfire or on a date night with his wife seeing a recent new artist that he had to see.

He was an artist in ways that most probably never knew, with a gift to create magic across many platforms and use his hands to create beauty that will be treasured for years to come. His love for art and music was all around him and was what made him such a colorful and loved person by all.

He enjoyed his many trips and adventures with family and friends throughout the years, creating lasting memories amongst his favorite people.

He was a Phillies fan, a passion developed with his son in recent years, with many nights spent getting ready to watch their next game or attending in person.

He loved driving his Jeep, a dream he always had to own, and talking and growing in love with his daughter for hours on their way to and from work each week.

He truly loved his family and get-togethers and holidays throughout the year, always walking into any gathering with a giant bear hug or strong handshake ready to give and a really great beer to share.

He was silly and quirky and sarcastic with a laugh that made a whole room laugh along with him like his dad. He was kind and compassionate and gentle and grateful for the many gifts in his life like his mom.

Most importantly, he was so very proud of his children and who they are becoming and committed in every way to bringing joy, love, humor and daily support to his wife. They were his everything.

Michael was always such a hard and dedicated worker, supporting his family and doing anything he must to perfection and accuracy and with great care and compassion for those he worked for and with.

He loved being a part of the Garden State Tile family in Bethlehem, Pa., where he managed, influenced and guided so many, including his daughter, and created strong and lasting friendships for many years. His co-workers have shared that he was the best boss that they could have ever had and would be deeply missed.

Before Garden State Tile, he spent a large part of his career at Cleftstone Works in Kutztown, Pa., where again he made a lasting impact.

Michael’s wife of 20 years, Robyn; daughter, Hannah; and son, Noah, were his whole world. He also is survived by his parents, Robert and Janice Apgar; his sister, Kristin Tallamy, her husband Jon and their three children Madison, Jada and Kenzie; his brother, Jeremy Apgar, his wife Heather (Joaquin) and their two children Nolan and Coraline; his sister-in-law Stacey Keim, her husband William and their two daughters, Lily and Aurora; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. His best friends, Jeff Buchholz and Jim Pross, were also his brothers since childhood and they and their families were a crucial part in shaping Michael’s life in every way.

His loss comes as a great shock and a deep wound, and it is gravely felt by his entire family and countless others who loved him deeply in his wide network of community. This world without him seems unimaginable, and he will be severely missed.

The family appreciates your support during this difficult time and asks that in lieu of flowers, you make contributions, if you feel led, to the Apgar Family GoFundMe page to aid with the financial hardships that come along with such a sudden loss (www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-michaels-family-in-difficult-times). This option to support will be left available for a short duration. You may also make an honorable donation in his memory to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give).

A Celebration of Life for all to remember Michael will be held Aug. 2. The family will welcome guests between 3 and 6:00 p.m. at the Oley Fairgrounds.