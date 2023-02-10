Mason Lawrence Sheehan of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center after a long illness on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. He was 76.

Born to Mason Sheehan and Mae Henshaw in Washington, D.C., he has lived in Ogdensburg since 1976.

Mason worked as a computer operator for Ashland Chemical in Boonton for many years before retiring. He also worked part-time as a sheet-metal fabricator for Homeayre in Sparta.

Mason was an active and exempt member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department for 45 years and also was a previous member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

In his free time, he also enjoyed playing the electric guitar and listening to music.

Mason was predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret Sheehan in 2016 and was the devoted father of Dr. Mason Lawrence Sheehan II of Chesterfield, Va., and Dr. Danielle Curzi and her husband, Michael, of Dillsburg, Pa. He was the loving grandfather of Kayla, Lucas, Nolon, Wyatt, Ashlyn and Braylon; dear brother of Ralph Green and his wife, Carla, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; and brother-in-law of Bernadette Walsh-Farina and her husband, Dominick, of Mt. Bethel, Pa.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Thursday, Feb. 9. A funeral was Friday, Feb. 10 at the funeral home. Interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Memorial gifts to the Ogdensburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 215, Ogdensburg, NJ 07439 would be greatly appreciated.

