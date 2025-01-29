MaryFrances Harris of Hamburg passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 57.

Born in New York City to Daniel and Frances (O’Brien) St. Jacques, MaryFrances grew up in Garden City, N.Y., and moved to Sussex County in 1999.

She graduated with honors from St. John’s University with a bachelor of science degree.

MaryFrances is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Richard; her brothers, Daniel St. Jacques and his wife Donna of East Branch, N.Y., and Brian St. Jacques and his wife Nicole of Montgomery, Texas; her sister, Suzanne St. Jacques and her wife Danielle of Long Beach, N.Y.; godmother to her nephew, Christopher; aunt to 16 and great-aunt to three.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in MaryFrances Harris’ memory to Father John’s Animal Shelter, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com