Maryann Thompson

Our beloved wife, mother, granny, sister, aunt and friend Maryann “Mary” Thompson of Vernon passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 59.

Born in Haskell, she grew up in Franklin and spent most of her life in Vernon.

Mary worked various jobs over the years but her most important role and biggest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed cooking and no one left her house hungry. She loved photography and spending time with her dogs, Montana and Worms.

She was well known for her sense of humor and kind, generous heart. She believed laughter could get you through anything.

Mary was always willing to help anyone, even if she did not know the person. Her favorite pastime was staring out her living room window at the beautiful mountain and predicting the weather more accurately than any weatherman.

Mary leaves behind her husband, Joseph Presher Sr.; her daughter Joleen Eursken and her husband Peter of Oak Ridge and their two children, Gabby and Gavin; her daughter Justine Presher and her husband Joshua DeVries of Warwick, N.Y., and their three children, Tyler, Sarah and Tristen; her daughter Stefanie DeVries and her husband Colin of Fort Worth, Texas, and their two children, Chloe and Cameron, and beloved dog, Winston. She also leaves behind her only son, Joseph “Joey” Presher Jr., and his beloved dog, Cujo.

Joey became one of her best friends. Mary always knew Joey would grow up to be a wonderful young man, which he did.

Mary was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Angel Presher (2012), and granddaughter Hannah Eursken (2013), daughter of Joleen and Peter. She also was predeceased by her mother, Charity Thompson; brothers Jess, Daniel, Bruce, Clay and Robert Thompson; dear sisters Susan Edwards and Beth “Birdie” Thompson; and her cherished dogs, Montana and Worms.

She is survived by her siblings, Sally Corter, Gail Thompson and Harrison Thompson and his wife Lorraine. One of her last wishes was for her siblings to stay close and to take care of each other.

She also leaves behind her devoted friend, Robert “Bob” Wetzel, who has been her partner in crime for many years. She always said the world would be a better place if everyone had a friend like Bob.

She had many nieces, nephews and extended family, including Marleen Horlacher, Michelle Evangelista, Tina Peine and Tony Piechowski. Mary always thought of them as siblings because of their close relationship while growing up together.

If you were lucky enough to know Mary, you knew you had a friend for life. She wanted everyone, including her husband, children and grandchildren, to know how much she loved them. Joe, you were a wonderful husband, great father and were always there to have her back when times were tough, you took care of her through it all. She was so thankful to have you and loved you so much.

Mary wanted to remind everyone to laugh because life is short and she wanted to tell everyone going to college to “Keep reaching for the stars!”

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon on Tuesday, March 26 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. A funeral will follow at 7:30 p.m.

Cremation is private with burial to be scheduled for a later date at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to a favorite animal shelter of your choice.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com