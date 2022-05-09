Mary-Ellen Meeks, age 64, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence. Born in New York, New York, Mary-Ellen lived in Haworth before moving to Sussex County in 1988. She had been employed as a teller and loan officer for the former National Bank of Sussex County in the Wantage and Branchville branches and retired from Mellon Bank in Milford, Pennsylvania.

Mary-Ellen was an active member of the VFW in Bogota. She loved to be with family and friends and especially enjoyed cookouts and helping her husband with his catering business. Mary-Ellen enjoyed life and a good party. She was fond of Harleys, attending concerts and traveling to the ocean and the Amish country.

Mary-Ellen was predeceased by her father, John Joseph Flaherty, and her brothers, Louis Truppi, Richard Truppi, and James “Jimmy” Flaherty. She is survived by her husband Arnie VanderMark; her mother Amy Flaherty of Hudson, Florida; her brothers, Anthony Truppi of Dumont and Luther Flaherty of Northvale; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Tuesday prior to the service from to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the family to help defray the funeral expenses. Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com.