Mary Alice Hill, age 81, passed away on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Newton Medical Center. Born in Middletown, New York, to the late Robert and Doris (Wilson) Hardin, Mary lived in Sussex County all of her life. She was employed by Selective Insurance Company of America for many years until her retirement 20 years ago.

Mary dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and pets, whose well-being and happiness were her primary concern. She is survived by her son, Ric Hill and his wife Renee of Lafayette; her daughter, Christine Lawson and her husband Craig of Frankford; her brother, Robert V. Hardin, Jr. and his wife Marion of Montague; her six grandchildren, Matthew Ruiz, Autumn Hill, Kevin Lawson, Matthew Lawson, Jonathan Lawson, and Brittany Hill; and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence “Hilly” Hill, Jr. in 1974.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mary’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or the Newton Medical Center Foundation, 175 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.