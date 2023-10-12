Mark Spehalski

Mark Michael Spehalski of Hamburg died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 56.

Mark was born and raised in Bayonne. He participated in several SCARC work programs throughout his life.

Mark competed in the Special Olympics in the areas of bowling and swimming. He had the distinct honor of participating in the New Jersey Games at the New Jersey State Special Olympics.

While Mark was an avid sports fan and enjoyed all sports, he was best known for his love of the Dallas Cowboys - he might have been their biggest fan.

Mark was a loving person with a big heart, and he especially loved spending time with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ronald Spehalski Sr. and Helene (Janaski) Spehalski, and his brother Kenneth Spehalski.

He is survived by his brother Ron Spehalski Jr. and his wife, Linda; his nephew, Marc Spehalski; his niece, Karen Kenney and husband, Billy; his nephew, Michael Spehalski; and his uncle, Edward Janaski.

Services will be Saturday, Oct. 14 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mark’s memory to SCARC Foundation, Hardyston Group Home, 11 US-206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com